Sudha Murty asked for two meaningful gifts from Ratan Tata, here's what she got next

Rajya Sabha MP and philanthropist Sudha Murty shared her heartfelt admiration for the late industrialist Ratan Tata. In an interview with ANI, she highlighted Tata's exceptional integrity and simplicity. She described him as a compassionate person who always cared about the well-being of others.

In a conversation with ANI Sudha Murty said, " I met him (Ratan Tata), a man of integrity, and simplicity, always caring for others and compassionate... I really miss him... I don't think in my experience I met anyone like him." She said that his passing represents the end of an era for her and leaves a personal void in her life. " He was a person of integrity; integrity was so important. He was like that. He had enormous patience. He was a simple man.I learn philanthropy in the House of Tata's only. It's my personal loss... I feel now vacuumed in my personal life," she added.

Sudha Murty shared a special memory of Ratan Tata, saying that she once asked him for two meaningful gifts. She requested pictures of Jamshedji Tata and JRD Tata, and Ratan Tata graciously provided them on short notice. Murty mentioned that those pictures are still displayed in her office.

Murty highlighted how Ratan Tata influenced her views on philanthropy, significantly shaping her life and values. She ended by praying for his soul, stating that his legacy will always be remembered. Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday evening