Superstar Rajnikanth to launch party in January ahead of Tamil Nadu elections

Actor Rajinikanth said on Thursday that he is to launch his long-anticipated political party in January next year, five months before the election in Tamil Nadu.

"We will surely win the assembly polls and give honest, transparent, corruption-free, spiritual politics without caste and creed. A wonder and miracle will definitely happen," tweeted the 69-year-old actor.

"Miracle, Wonder will happen," he added.

Rajnikanth's stint in politics has been anticipated for years now. The actor announced his plan three days after meeting the senior officers of his forum, 'Rajni Makkal Mandram.'

"District office bearers expressed their opinions. They have said they will agree to whatever decision I take. I will announce my decision as soon as possible," he told reporters outside his Poes Garden home.

Although Rajnikanth has always denied being politically inclined, he has also attended meetings with top BJP leaders and supported PM Modi in several statements.

Earlier this year in October, Rajinikanth had declared on social media that he was not certain about joining politics owing to health concerns. The actor was responding to speculations of him joining politics, which were generated through a letter believed to be written by him.

Clarifying that he would be announcing his debut at an "appropriate time," the actor added: "The letter is not mine but the information on my health and doctors' advice is true.

