JEE Mains Exam 2020, NEET Exams: SC quashes plea seeking delay, says 'life has to go on'

SC hearing live updates: The Supreme Court has rejected petitions on the postponement of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams today. The three-judge bench, helmed by Justice Arun Mishra said that "life has to go on" and the top court cannot jeopardise the students' careers by intervening with the NTA's decision.

In its verdict, the three-judge bench, also comprising Justices BR Gavai and Krishna Murari stated, "Careers of students cannot be put in peril. We find no merit in the petition. This petition is dismissed." The top court also classified the postponement of JEE Mains and NEET Entrance exams 2020 as a loss to the country.

The hearing took place after some students filed petitions to postpone the exams, while others challenged the further pushing of dates. Petitioners in the case requested the apex court to urge the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone JEE Mains Engineering Exam as well as the NEET Medical Exam 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

NEET 2020 is slated to be held on September 13 whereas the JEE Mains 2020 Entrance Exam will be conducted from September 1 to September 6. The exam has already been rescheduled multiple times given the ongoing coronavirus crisis. This year, more than 25 lakh students have registered for these entrance exams and are waiting for the final verdict in the matter with crossed fingers.

Parents had also stated any further delay in conducting exams would be detrimental as it would disrupt the academic calendar and would create problems in higher studies of the students.

