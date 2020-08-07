Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty reaches ED office in Mumbai for questioning

Actor Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Friday to record her statement in connection with the money laundering in Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) death case.

Rhea appeared before the probe agency after it rejected her request to postpone questioning in the case. The ED had earlier summoned Rhea to present herself at its office on August 7 via email.

Her brother Showik Chakraborty and father Indrajit Chakraborty also accompanied the actor to the ED office. The ED had filed a money laundering case in SSR's death based on his father KK Singh's FIR (filed) at Patna's Rajiv Nagar Police Station.

Earlier on Friday, the federal investigating agency had summoned Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani for questioning as well.

Before that, the ED had questioned SSR's house manager and Rhea's associate Samuel Miranda as well as his (SSR) CA Sandeep Sridhar.

The probe agency had lodged a money laundering case against Rhea on July 31 basis the Bihar Police's FIR in which SSR's father had alleged that unexplained bank transfers had happened from his son's bank account involving Rhea and others.

Sushant's father also accused Rhea of befriending SSR in May 2019 with the intent of furthering her own career, according to officials.

Meanwhile, top officials had earlier told India Today TV that Rhea and her family members were booked by the ED under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act).

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14.