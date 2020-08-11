Sushant Singh Rajput death case: ED questions actor's sister, flatmate, business manager

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been calling people in for questioning in regards to money laundering alegations in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. On Tuesday morning, they called in Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani and the late actor's business manager Shruti Modi. In the afternoon, the ED was scheduled to question Rajput's sister Meetu Singh who had arrived at the ED officer on Tuesday morning.

Both Pithani and Modi had been questioned by the ED on Monday also. Their statements have been recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED had also questioned Modi last week. Modi had earlier told news channels that she was present in the Bandra flat on June 14 when Rajput had allegedly hanged himself.

Pithani, on the other hand, has said that he was living with the late actor for over a year, according to the statement he had recorded with the Mumbai Police in July.

On Monday, the ED had questioned actor Rhea Chakraborty who is also being probed for money laundering. The agency questioned the actor for over 9 hours. Chakraborty has been questioned for a total of 18-19 hours till now. Her father Indrajit Chakraborty and brother Showik have also been questioned.

Rhea has been accused by Rajput's father of abetting his son's suicide and she had initially refused to appear before the agency citing her appeal pending before the Supreme Court that is slated to be heard on Tuesday.

In the complaint, Rajput's father had stated that Rs 15 crore had been siphoned off from Rajput's bank account in the last year.

