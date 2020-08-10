Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty approaches SC, alleges media trial

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty has approached the Supreme Court with a fresh petition alleging media trial and attempts to pronounce her guilty for actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Chakraborty has included various points in her plea ranging from infringement of her privacy and extreme sensationalisation of the matter by the media.

The actor, who is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of abetting Rajput's suicide, has said in the fresh plea that extreme trauma and infringement of privacy of her rights has been caused due to constant sensationalisation of this case.

The issue is blown out of proportion in media and media channels are examining and cross-examining all the witnesses in the case, the petition added. The petitioner is already convicted by the media even before foul play in the death of Rajput is established, it noted.

The petition further mentions that even as actors Ashutosh Bhakre (32) and Sameer Sharma (44) were also reported to have committed suicide in last 30 days, no whisper could be heard about the same in power corridors.

In case of death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Chief Minister of Bihar is reported to be responsible for registration of FIRs in Patna, the petition said.

"Respondent State of Bihar has acted in an illegal manner in forwarding the case to Additional CMP at Patna Sadar instead of jurisdictional magistrate at Mumbai coupled with the fact that ruling party in Bihar and Centre is same and the said party is in minority in the State of Maharashtra; the purported transfer the case to ACJM Patna and further to CBI on 04.08.20 20 is only to render the present petition 7 in-fructuous," it also said.

