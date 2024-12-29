Swiggy wants a 'gifting curator' to design high-end gift collections worldwide; Here's what you need to have

Swiggy is seeking a "gifting curator" to create premium gift products for both Indian and global markets. Shivangi Srivastava, Assistant Vice President of New Initiatives at the food delivery giant, shared this exciting job opening on X.

"Here is a very interesting job description which we are hiring for at Swiggy," she posted. "Looking to onboard a gifting curator with the ability to curate high-end gift products in India and worldwide. We're looking for someone with exceptional taste and aesthetic sensibility. Please DM."

While the post sparked some attention on social media, Swiggy did not provide additional details about the position on its website. The announcement also drew comparisons to rival Zomato's search for a chief of staff. "After reading the first line I thought Swiggy is hiring a chief of staff as well," commented X user Kshitij Kulshreshtha (@kshitijkulsh).

On November 20, Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal shared that he was looking for a chief of staff to help manage the company, but the role would be far from conventional. The unique aspect of the position was that the employee would have to pay Zomato Rs 20 lakh in their first year, with a salary exceeding Rs 50 lakh in their second year.

"I am looking for a chief of staff for myself," Goyal wrote on X. "However, this role is not a conventional role with the usual perks that such jobs come with. In fact, we are making this job unattractive for most people. There is no salary for this role for the first year. You will have to, in fact, pay Rs 20 lakh for this opportunity. 100 percent of this 'fee' will be paid in the form of a donation directly to Feeding India."

To show that the company is not trying to cut costs, Zomato stated it would contribute Rs 50 lakh (the equivalent of a chief of staff's salary) to a charity chosen by the employee.

"Second year onwards, we will start paying you the usual salary (definitely more than Rs 50 lakh, but something we will only talk about at the start of Year 2)," Goyal added.