Swiss luxury watch major Franck Muller launches limited-edited watches for India

Swiss luxury watch brand Franck Muller has launched limited-edition watches, targeting the Indian market. Available in two variants – steel and gold (100 pieces) and rose gold (50 pieces) – each uniquely numbered watch has a map of India etched on the watch case. The watches have a green leather strap and are part of its hallmark Vanguard collection.

“India is a top priority for us,” says Erol Baliyan, Managing Director for Middle East, Africa and India, Franck Muller. “We couldn't have chosen a better year than this beautiful country's 75th year of independence to announce India's first Franck Muller limited-edition timepieces. Etched with India's map on the back of each case, these watches connect with the heart and soul of everyone who lives here,” says Baliyan.

The watches are priced at Rs 11.70 lakh and Rs 18.72 lakh, respectively.

“Sixty of these watches were pre-booked even without us showing a picture to the clients. We will be sold out by Diwali. That’s the kind of demand we are looking at,” says Pratiek Kapoor, who heads the marketing and operations for Kapoor Watch Company -- the exclusive distributor for these limited edition watches.

Franck Muller set up a subsidiary in India earlier in the year. Baliyan says they are looking at double digit growth in India. “Our business has been growing and over the last two years we have seen double digit growth. Going forward we expect the business to grow by 20-25 per cent,” says Baliyan.



