Tamil Nadu Class 12 result 2020 expected soon at tnresults.nic.in; here's how to check

Tamil Nadu government is likely to declare the Tamil Nadu board Class 12 result 2020 today. The state Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan had also said earlier that the Class 12 answer sheet evaluation is complete and the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board result 2020 will be out in the first week of July. The Directorate of Government Education (DGE) told NDTV that the Class 12th result 2020 will be declared by July 7.

Tamil Nadu Plus 2 results will be available at the official Tamil Nadu state board websites- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. Apart from the official websites mentioned, Tamil Nadu Class 12 results can also be accessed at various third party websites. Students are, however, suggested to check their results from an official source.

How to check TN 2020 Class 12 Result online

Step 1: Visit any of the above mentioned websites

Step 2: Click on the link reading "Tamil Nadu HSE Result"

Step 3: Enter required log in credentials

Step 4: Click on the submit option

Step 5: Your Tamil Nadu 12th Result will appear on screen

Step 6: Download and save for future reference

Tamil Nadu government had decided to do away with the remaining class 10 board exams and promote students on their internal assessment performance and attendance. Tamil Nadu board Class 10 results are also expected to be released soon. However, no official announcement has been made about Class 10 results till now.