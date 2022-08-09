Tata Chemicals Q1 net profit jumps 86% to Rs 637 cr

Tata Chemicals on Tuesday reported an 86.25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 637 crore during the quarter ending June.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 342 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Tata Chemicals said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company went up by 34.15 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 3,995 crore compared to Rs 2,978 crore in the same period of last fiscal.

Shares of the company on Tuesday settled 0.95 per cent up at Rs 957.15 apiece on BSE.