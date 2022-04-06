Tata Curvv concept unveiled: Electric SUV's specs, design, features and more

Tata Motors has unveiled the covers off its new electric SUV coupe, called Curvv concept. The new midsize SUV coupe will hold its place above the Nexon EV in Tata’s line-up and is set to be launched in the Indian market by 2024.

Tata Motors had teased about an upcoming electric SUV on its social media handles a few days ago, starting rumours about the company launching an updated Nexon EV with a larger battery pack. However, Tata ended all speculations by revealing an all-new Electric SUV concept.

The automaker, during the launch, said that the new Concept Curvv is not a new-gen Nexon, but is an all-new car based on a new platform.

Interestingly, the video highlights a battery-powered version of the SUV, Tata Motors also said that it may also include an IC powertrain with a petrol or diesel engine in the future. However, there will be no hybrid version.

Tata Motors concept Curvv’s production version of ICE variant is likely to go up against the likes of Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

Tata Motors concept Curvv: Design

The new concept Curvv, in terms of looks, is based on the company's new ‘Digital’ design language and features a minimalist design with triangular headlights housed in the front bumper and a full-length LED light bar at the rear.

The concept SUV coupe also features a sloping roofline, strong shoulder line and squared-off wheel arches for a sporty character.

The new Curvv concept, in terms of the inside features, continues with the minimalist design theme throughout the cabin and sports a three-layer dashboard consisting of fabric-like material on top.

Tata Motors concept Curvv: Technical features

Concept Curvv’s dashboard includes design elements like two separate screens for the infotainment system and the instrument cluster. It also gets a new two-spoke steering wheel design with an illuminated Tata logo. The SUV’s cabin also features a panoramic sunroof and a floating centre console along with touch-based climate control switches.

Tata Motors’ concept Curvv is also going to use the company’s generation 2 EV architecture, which it claims can accommodate multiple body styles and powertrain options. The car will also support Vehicle-to-load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging support.

The new car is expected to offer up to 500 km of driving range on a single charge. In addition to these, the new platform will also be capable of supporting an all-wheel-drive layout.

