'Taxes like developed nation, livelihood like 1930s': Post on India’s poor civic standards sparks debate online

A viral tweet by Ankur Tyagi (@TheAnkurTyagi) has ignited a fierce online debate over India’s public infrastructure and governance after he claimed that what Indians need more than therapy is “a ticket to Europe for 7 days.”

In his widely circulated post on X, Tyagi wrote, “Clean streets, bike lanes, working infra, nice walkable footpaths, clean parks, dedicated parking spots; meanwhile, we’re dodging potholes and corruption like it’s a sport.”

“Every Indian must travel outside the country at least once. Only then will you realize just how shockingly low our standards daily life we all are living in India.”

“We’ve normalized dysfunction. Look at any big cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi etc.. forget cycling you can’t walk.”

Tyagi also questioned the return on taxpayer money, adding, “We pay taxes like a developed nation but forced to live like it’s 1930.”

The post drew mixed reactions across the platform — while some agreed with the sentiment, others pointed out the role of individual responsibility in maintaining public spaces.

One user replied, “Yes, these western countries are clean. But do you think it is all because of the government alone? People in those countries play a huge part… I am someone who puts wrappers in my pocket till I find a dustbin. If I don’t, I’ll take it home. It’s basic manners. How many people do that? People should change first.”

Another wrote, “It’s high time we realise that development is not skyscrapers and bullet train. It’s clean roads, garbage disposal and walking footpaths. As simple as it can be.”

While Tyagi emphasized missing infrastructure like footpaths and cycling lanes, one commenter argued that not all solutions from the West would suit Indian conditions: “I don’t think most people in India want bike lanes. Our cities are too hot and dusty for that.”

A fourth response blamed lack of civic discipline, with a tongue-in-cheek jab: “The biggest hurdle to good infra in India is civic sense. EU also does not have Pan Masala.”