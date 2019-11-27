Taylor Swift releases new remix of song Lover; finds a fan in Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Taylor Swift who has been making headlines for her latest album Lover has found a new fan in Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. Swift took to social media to release the remix of her popular new song Lover. The remix, called First Dance, is based on the orchestral arrangement of her American Music Awards (AMA) 2019 performance.

"So excited to release the new version of Lover, the First Dance Remix - based on the arrangement of the AMAs performance!" said Swift with a link to the new song.

The Paytm founder retweeted Swift's post with the love ballad and called it a "superb song".

Sharma is not alone in his awe of Swift's song. Some fans are calling the First Dance version a better rendition of the original. On November 22 Taylor Swift dropped another remix of Lover with Shawn Mendes. The new renditions of Lover have taken the internet by storm.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, on the other hand, is known for his love for Coldplay and U2. He even said in an interview to India Today that if he were not doing what he is currently doing, he would be hanging around with celebrities like Chris Martin and Bono. He said that he is such a big fan that if they are performing live somewhere, he would take a same-day flight, attend their concerts and then return to work.

While his love for these popular bands may be well known, Sharma also believes that he would start a Sanskrit rock band. "I wish I could start and wish someday I would start a Sanskrit rock band," he told India Today.

Also read: Have you received this Paytm message? Don't believe it, says Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Also read: OnePlus founder Pete Lau loves dosa! Here's proof