Team India jersey to be available on Adidas website from June 4: Here’s how to buy it

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday offered fans new images and a video of India's new cricket uniform. Cricket fans are on cloud nine after seeing their first glance at India's new cricket uniform manufactured by Adidas. Earlier this week, the prominent German athleisure brand announced a collaboration with the BCCI to design the jerseys and training kits for India's Men's, Women's, and Junior teams.

Fans rejoiced when Adidas unveiled three distinct jerseys for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Fans were especially thrilled with the training kit, which was worn by the Indian players during their training sessions in preparation for the forthcoming WTC final. The BCCI recently released a new video and photos of great cricketers from both the men's and women's teams wearing the new colours.

All three jerseys and training kits will be available on the Adidas India website and stores from June 4, 10 AM IST.

The new India Test jersey will include Adidas' iconic blue stripes and be constructed of recycled polyester, as well as the Adidas HEAR.RDY technology. T20I and ODI jerseys will have orange stripes on each arm but various pattern designs. All three jerseys, including those for women's teams, will, however, cost Rs 4999 per unit, while trousers for each format will cost Rs 4599 per unit.

Here are the steps on how to purchase the Team India jersey from the Adidas website:

Go to the Adidas website

Click on the "Cricket" tab

Under the "Team India" section, click on the "Jerseys" tab

Select the size and colour of the jersey that you want

Click on the "Add to Cart" button

Proceed to checkout and pay for the jersey.

The jersey will be shipped to you within 7-10 business days.