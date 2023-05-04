Techie loses Rs 1.6 lakh during online search for house on rent in Bengaluru: Here's how

In a recent horrendous cybercrime case, a techie lost Rs 1.6 lakh to cyber criminals while hunting for a new house in Bengaluru. The man, who originally belongs to Kolkata, recently got a high-paying job in a leading IT firm in the country’s Silicon Valley, and he was about to start working for the company from June 1.

The techie told The Times of India: "My girlfriend and I planned to move to Bengaluru, and I was looking online for rented houses. I spotted an attractive offer on real estate portal NoBroker about a flat in Marathahalli. The monthly rent was Rs 25,000 and two months’ rent had to be paid in advance. I called the contact number provided and the owner identified himself as an Indian Army officer posted in Mumbai."

"The Army officer connected me to someone who he claimed was the manager of his Bengaluru flat, and the duo asked me to make a deposit of Rs 4,000 to seal the deal, which I did through Google Pay. They told me it was a (government) granted property and I needed to secure a paid visiting pass to come and see it; they said the sum was refundable. I believed them as I trusted the portal, which seemed to be reputed," he added.

He revealed that he got lured into paying an extra Rs 1.6 lakh in the form of a total of eight installments using online transactions.

Now, NoBroker has taken down the advertisement for the flat listed earlier but blamed the customer for paying the owner multiple times, even without visiting the place or meeting the owner in person.

