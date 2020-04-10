Coronavirus in Telangana: Total cases, deaths, cured patients, helpline & more

According to latest data from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the positive coronavirus cases in Telangana stand at 477.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown to restrict the spread of the virus.

Telangana government has also put a ban on spitting chewable tobacco or non-tobacco substance at a public place.

Telangana also has a much bigger task at hand. Around 600 people from Telangana had attended the Tableeghi Jamat meeting at Nizamuddin Markaz. 500 samples from those attendees would be tested shortly.

Telangana health minister Eatala Rajender said on Wednesday that he was confident that the slope will turn flat after these 600 are tested and quarantined.

The state government had also put an order for 5 lakh personal protective equipment and another 5 lakh N95 masks. It has further ordered 2 crores general masks for doctors, despite having a stock of 20 lakh masks.

It has also procured 3.5 lakh coronavirus testing kits. An order of five lakh goggles has also been placed.

The state till now has reported 7 deaths and 35 cured or discharged cases.

People can dial 104 for more information and help regarding coronavirus in Telangana.