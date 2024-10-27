Telangana: Man finds dead lizard in beer bottle, video sparks outrage

A shocking incident has come to light in Telangana, where a man found a dead lizard inside a beer bottle. A video capturing the disturbing discovery has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and raising serious concerns about food safety and quality control.

In Telangana's Vikarabad district, two men, Laxmikant Reddy and Anantaya, bought a beer bottle for a gathering in Kareli village but made a disturbing discovery—a dead lizard inside the bottle. They had purchased the liquor, costing Rs 4,000, from a wine shop in Dharur.

In a viral video from Dharur, Vikarabad, #Telangana, a consumer found Lizard in a #Budweiser beer purchased in a local liquor shop. pic.twitter.com/8jMfZuZe67 — Sowmith Yakkati (@YakkatiSowmith) October 25, 2024

A 30-second video of the incident, now circulating on X, shows one of the men shaking the bottle to clearly display the lizard floating inside.

The two men quickly went to the police station and filed a complaint about the incident. The wine shop owner suggested the problem might have come from the brewery itself, according to the Free Press Journal.

As the video gains traction online, raising concerns over contamination in consumable products, authorities are now investigating the source of the issue and addressing public worries about beverage safety.

This isn't the first time customers have faced such a shocking experience. A family in Hyderabad had a disturbing encounter when they ordered chicken biryani from Bawarchi Biryani through Zomato. When they received their order, they discovered a dead lizard mixed in with the rice.

The unsettling incident was recorded on video and shared online, shocking viewers. The footage showed family members holding a plate of rice with the lifeless lizard on top. Later, the man affected by this incident protested outside the restaurant with his family to voice their complaints.