'Tell me you're middle class without telling you're middle class’: Woman’s viral tweet fetches hilarious responses

Indian families often do a lot of things that inadvertently show that they belong to middle-class households. From using an old t-shirt as a mop to bargaining for almost everything are some of the examples of quintessential middle-class habits.

Now, a Twitter post on middle class that has gone viral online making it more relatable for netizens. Tanisha, a Twitter user, started a thread which stated, “Tell me you're middle class without telling you're middle class”.

Tell me you're middle class without telling you're middle class 😂 — Tanisha 🐼✨ (@chupkarjatanu) May 7, 2023

Netizens have come up with some hilarious responses. They gave examples of using toothpaste tubes till they change their shape, recycling gift bags, the habit of switching off room lights before leaving and so many others.

“Restaurant packing dabbas are washed, saved and used to send samaan to pados wali aunties,” one user wrote. Another one commented, “My mummy uses underwear to clean messy kitchen😭.” “I put water in my shampoo bottles to use the rest 😭🤭,” a third user commented.

“1 month se khtm hua Colgate abhi bhi chl rha Kya mtlb ye middle class nhi pro gareeb mein aata hai 🥲,” said another user. “It's clear ig Ps: it's a box of salvaged electronic components,” another wrote.

"Dominoz se oregano aur chilli flakes extra maangta hu aur ghar leke aata hu," a user commented. "The toothpaste is never over," another user said. "Joining all leftover soaps for washing purpose 😁" a user wrote.

This only goes on to suggest that you can take people out of the middle-class life but you can never take out the middle-class out of people.

