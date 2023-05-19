Temperatures set to rise in Delhi despite rains; IMD issues heatwave warning for Andhra Pradesh

Despite a thunderstorm and light rainfall taking over Delhi-NCR on Thursday, the region has discomforting heat to tackle with in the coming days. However, chances of strong winds may ease up the heat in these regions.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued forecasts for multiple regions across the country. Predicting heat in Delhi, the department has stated that other parts of the country will have varying weather.

Heatwave warnings have been issued for the coastal areas in Andhra Pradesh for the next two days, while regions in the Northeast will be prone to heavy rainfall.

Isolated areas in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra can expect light rainfall. Still, there are also predictions of heatwaves hitting these regions during the day.

While parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will have light rainfall, the eastern and western parts of these states will have normal weather. The same is expected in Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh and Punjab. These states should expect the weather to stay consistent for the next five days, following which they will see a rise of 2 to 4 degrees.

Heat has been an issue in the states across India. Telangana, on Wednesday, recorded its hottest day of the season at 46.4 degrees, as per a statement by the Telangana State Development Planning Society. The record temperature was reported from Julurpad in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The IMD has also predicted that low-level north-westerly winds will sweep over Hyderabad, resulting in dry weather for the next five days.

Earlier, the department had also predicted heavy rainfalls in parts of Northeast and Eastern India over a period of five days. This also included rainfall and hailstorm in Gangetic and Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur till May 21.

On Tuesday, Delhi was swept over by strong winds that unsettled the surface dust and produced a dust storm, severely hampering visibility in the region.