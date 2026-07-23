Gurugram woman says she was fired by email while on approved medical leave after emergency finger surgery, sparking a Reddit debate over notice pay, probation clauses and employee rights.

The post, shared on Reddit’s r/Gurgaon forum, is titled "Terminated over email while on medical leave for a severed finger." Now the company is fabricating 'misconduct' to avoid notice pay. What are my options?" drew attention after the woman alleged that her employer later tried to justify the dismissal by citing “misconduct”.

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What happened

The 27-year-old said she joined the company on July 1 after a difficult two-month job search but worked only three days before suffering a severe accident in which her left index finger was nearly severed and fractured. She said she underwent emergency surgery and was advised to stay on strict bed rest for two to three weeks.

According to her, her reporting manager called while she was still recovering, and after her emergency contact explained the situation and emailed medical documents, the company approved her leave and wished her a speedy recovery. She later said she informed the employer that doctors had cleared her to return on July 15 but received no response. Soon after, she claimed, she was terminated over email with immediate effect and no explanation.

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READ ALSO: 'Day 2 was a very short conversation': Delhi founder on firing employee within 2 days of appointment: netizens divided

Allegations and response

The woman said the company later accused her of “refusing to learn the product” and “resisting talking to real clients", allegations she called baseless because she had been absent for most of her employment due to approved medical leave. She also said her offer letter allowed termination without notice or pay in lieu only in cases of gross misconduct.

When she asked for evidence, she alleged that the company stopped replying. The post quickly spread across Reddit, where commenters urged her to review her contract carefully and check whether probation clauses allowed dismissal without notice.

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Users' advice

Some users pointed out that many companies include probation clauses allowing termination without notice or severance during the probation period, regardless of the reason.

“Technically, they don't need to fabricate misconduct. Almost all companies have a probation period for new employees. They can terminate you without notice or severance pay in that period. Review your contract and see if it's true," one user suggested.

"I hope you're in better health now. If they did terminate you while you were on medical leave, you must understand that it doesn't inspire a good culture in the company. It's better to leave sooner rather than later," another user commented.

"Employment lawyer here. It depends entirely on your terms of employment (offer letter). Going by what you’ve stated, looks like you could be entitled to at least a month’s notice pay as per the S&E Act," said one user who identified himself as an employment lawyer.

A user encouraged her, "Why do you even want to work with such an organisation? There's absolutely nothing you can do, so I'll suggest letting it go for your own peace. Make sure to put your story in the company's review to warn others. Focus on recovery and finding another job.”