Terminator: Dark Fate Box Office Collection Day 2- Tim Miller's film earns $10.6 million in North America

Terminator: Dark Fate box office collection: The latest instalment in the "Terminator" franchise, "Dark Fate" collected $10.6 million in North America on its opening day (November 1), according to Forbes.com. The $185 million sci-fi film, ranked number one in Thailand and Singapore while opening number two in the United Kingdom (UK), Sweden, Austria and Switzerland, reported the business magazine.

Directed by Tim Miller of "Deadpool" fame, Terminator: Dark Fate is a sequel to James Cameron's 1991 "Terminator: Judgement Day" and will retcon the events of last three installments -- "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines" (2003), "Terminator Salvation" (2009) and "Terminator Genisys" (2015).

Terminator: Dark Fate reunites Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who originally starred in the first two films. The two veterans are joined by newcomers Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta in "Dark Fate".

Filmmaker James Cameron had said that the "Terminator" franchise, "Dark Fate", was more grim and gritty than its predecessors. The 64-year-old director is making a return to the fan-favourite series that he created with the 1984 blockbuster, "The Terminator".

Cameron, who has produced "Dark Fate" and also contributed to the story, considers the film to be a direct sequel of 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgement Day".

However, Terminator Dark Fate has been leaked by the piracy website Tamilrockers online. The website earlier leaked only Tamil films, but gradually widened their reach to Bollywood films, Hollywood movies, web series and TV shows.

Terminator: Dark Fate was released in India on November 1 in five Indian languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam), beside English.

Also read: Terminator Dark Fate leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers

Also read: Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar's film clocks impressive numbers; earns Rs 159 crore