Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar's film clocks impressive numbers; earns Rs 159 crore

Akshay Kumar's latest comedy flick Housefull four has shown good collections in its first week at the ticket window. Despite opening to mixed reactions on October 25, the film has clocked impressive numbers.

The multi-starrer has raked in Rs 10 crore on its second Saturday taking its overall collection to an estimated Rs 159 crore, according to BoxofficeIndia.com. The movie earned Rs 8 crore on Friday.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh who also stars in the film said last Friday that the film earned Rs 141.31 crore in seven days of its release. "Your love for us is as crazy as the film itself! Thank y'all for showing such immense love to #Housefull4. Book your tickets and have a hearty laugh with your family & friends," he tweeted.

Your love for us is as crazy as the film itself! ð Thank y'all for showing such immense love to #Housefull4. Book your tickets and have a hearty laugh with your family & friends. BMS: https://t.co/MutElyVBvm Paytm: https://t.co/kHIQ9WFTQppic.twitter.com/oUn3qgTInD - Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 1, 2019

The comedy film is also doing well at the international box office crossing $4 million in its first week, according to film analyst Taran Adarsh.

Housefull 4 was released on October 25, alongside two mid-range Hindi films -- Tushar Hiranandani's Saan Ki Aanakh and Mikhil Musale's Made In China. Although Housefull 4 has performed better than the other two films, it has been affected by the earnings of Tamil film Bigil, which has surpassed Housefull 4 in worldwide collection.

Housefull 4 is the fourth installment of the hit comedy franchise.

With the movie's entry in the Rs 100-crore club, Akshay Kumar has proved his star power yet again. This is his fifth film in a row to touch Rs 100 crore mark. His last 4 films, Kesari, Mission Mangal, 2.0 and Gold, all made it to the coveted club.

Directed by Farhad Samji, 'Housefull 4' features an ensemble star cast that includes, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The Akshay Kumar film is a reincarnation comedy revolving around three couples.

