Tesla car spotted on Bengaluru roads; pictures go viral

Recently, a red Tesla Model X SUV was spotted on a road in Bengaluru, the photos of which went viral across social media platforms. The vehicle was spotted near Minsk Square close to the Cubbon Park metro station.

The pictures garnered a lot of attention on social media, with several users retweeting and commenting about the car. While some users speculated that it may be a "private car" registered in Dubai, others were simply in awe of the red Tesla.

"Looks more like a private car registered in Dubai...," an X user wrote. Another said, "It’s not test drive, someone is on official visit and driving his car from Dubai... which is very much allowed for limited period."

A third added, "That’s a Dubai registered Tesla on Carnet. Come to Kerala, very common here."

"Saw the same vehicle in Koramangala a few days back I think it's some private vehicle," a fourth user stated.

The post has garnered over 80,000 views till now.

Tesla's India plans

Meanwhile, a report has revealed that Tesla is likely to establish its car manufacturing plant in Gujarat, the announcement for which is expected in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in January 2024.

The announcement of the Tesla plant in Gujarat is likely to be made in the presence of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, as per a report in Ahmedabad Mirror.

Gujarat’s strategic location and business environment has made it into Tesla’s preferred destination for its manufacturing plant, the report said.

The state government has reportedly offered Sanand, Dholera and Becharaji as choices for the location of the plant. Tesla aims to cater to both domestic and international (re: export) demands from the Gujarat plant.

