'Thank you for the coaching, Ma.': Anand Mahindra posts throwback picture on Mother's Day

Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a throwback picture with his late mother Indira Mahindra on Mother's Day. The picture, which was black-and-white in colour, was clicked during the annual shareholders’ meeting of Mahindra Ugine Steel, Mahindra said in his post.

"Every year on Mother's Day I go fishing for old pics of my mother… Here’s one blast from the past, when she took me for the first time to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of Mahindra Ugine Steel which my father was chairing. Thank you for the coaching, Ma. Happy Mother's Day wherever you are…" Mahindra wrote.

Last year on Mother's Day, Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman gifted a house to Tamil Nadu's Idli Amma.

Earlier, the businessman revealed that his mother was a teacher, and he tweeted a photo of Indira Mahindra when she was pregnant with him.

In 2020, Mahindra tweeted a picture of his mother where he wrote, “The right picture to express my gratitude to my late mother. Knitting while I was busy growing in her womb. I’m glad she looked happy while expectant & I hope that having to bring me up didn’t wipe that smile off her face! Happy Mother’s Day, wherever you are."

The post garnered huge likes and comments on Twitter. Netizens were in awe of the picture and wished Mother’s Day on his post. "Happy Mother’s Day Sir! 🌹," a user wrote. Another one commented," May her soul rest in eternal peace."

Indira Mahindra taught history at the prestigious Isabella Thoburn (IT) College in Lucknow. She later relocated to Mumbai.

