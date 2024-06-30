'Thanks for birthday gift': MS Dhoni congratulates Indian Cricket Team on winning the T20 World Cup

In a thrilling climax to the T20 World Cup, India emerged victorious, clinching their second T20 World Cup title with a nail-biting 7-run win over South Africa on Saturday. Celebrations were in full swing as the team ended a 17-year wait for ICC T20 World Cup, with MS Dhoni leading the accolades.

Former Indian captain and two time world cup winner MS Dhoni expressed his gratitude in an Instagram post, saying, "WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024. My heart rate was up, well done on being calm, having the self-belief and doing what you guys did. From all the Indians back home and everywhere in the world, a big thank you for bringing the World Cup home. CONGRATULATIONS. Arreeee, thanks for the priceless birthday gift."



The final saw Virat Kohli shine in his T20 international swan song, contributing a masterful 76 off 59 balls. Kohli, reflecting on his farewell, stated, "It's time for the next generation to take over. It was an open secret, and I would have announced it even if we had lost."

The match's momentum shifted dramatically when Heinrich Klaasen's explosive 52 off 27 balls threatened to derail India's campaign. However, pivotal interventions from Hardik Pandya and strategic moves by captain Rohit Sharma, including a critical over from Axar Patel, swung the game back in India's favour.

In a tense finish, Pandya's nerve-wracking final over, where he defended 16 runs, sealed India's victory. This triumph marked India's first ICC trophy since 2013 and their first T20 World Cup win in the post-IPL era. The celebrations reflected both relief and jubilation for Kohli, Rohit, and their teammates, possibly marking the end of an era for the two stalwarts in T20 cricket.

India's batting was anchored by Kohli's patient innings, bolstered by Axar Patel's crucial 47 off 31 balls, leading to their highest total in a T20 World Cup final. The bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah and supported by timely contributions from Shivam Dube, maintained pressure on South Africa throughout their chase.

Key moments included Bumrah's critical return to the attack and Suryakumar Yadav's sensational boundary catch off Pandya's bowling, which decisively turned the tide. India had earlier recovered from a shaky start to post a formidable total of 176 for 7, thanks to Kohli and Axar's partnership.

This victory not only secured India's place in cricket history but also provided a fitting farewell to head coach Rahul Dravid, capping off a memorable performance that will be celebrated for years to come.