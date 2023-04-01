The Cochin Shipyard will build next-generation missile vessels for Indian Navy

Six Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMV) will be built by the Cochin Shipyard Limited for the Indian Navy at the cost of 9,805 crores, with ship deliveries expected to start in 2027.

According to the state-run shipyard, the contract signals its debut into platforms with advanced weapons.

Cochin Shipyard said in a release, "The primary role of the ships would be to provide offensive capability against enemy warship, merchantmen and land targets.”

It said the delivery of ships is scheduled to commence in March 2027.

The release further stated, "The NGMVs would be heavily armed war vessels incorporating stealth, high speed and offensive capability. These ships will be capable of conducting maritime strike operations, anti-surface warfare operations and would be a potent instrument of sea denial for enemy ships, especially at choke points.”

Madhu S Nair, CMD CSL, said, “At the backdrop of successfully delivering country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier we are keen on taking up the construction of NGMVs and serve the country.”

The shipyard said these ships would be employed for local naval defence operations and seaward defence of offshore development areas.

In addition to the above, CSL is also building eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts for the Indian Navy and these vessels are under various stages of construction at the yard, stated the release.