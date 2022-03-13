The Kashmir Files team meets PM Modi; thanks prime minister for appreciation

The makers of The Kashmir Files, including director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, his wife and actress Pallavi Joshi, and the film's producer Abhishek, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. PM Modi congratulated movie's team and also appreciated the film.

The Kashmir Files depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir Insurgency of the 1990s. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film has been produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

The film stars actors like Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Atul Srivastava, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh provided details of The Kashmir Files team meeting with PM Modi. "'THE KASHMIR FILES' TEAM MEETS PM MODI... #TheKashmirFiles producers #AbhishekAgarwal, #PallaviJoshi and #VivekRanjanAgnihotri [who has directed the film] met Hon. Prime Minister Shri #NarendraModi ji... The Prime Minister appreciated the team as well as the film (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

The Kashmir Files was finally released in cinemas on March 11 after facing several legal battles, Despite being released on a limited number of screens, the film has managed to make a dent at the domestic box office. On its opening day, the film had minted Rs 3.55 crore at the domestic box office.

On Day 2, the film registered remarkable growth, more than doubling its Day 1 gross. The Kashmir Files managed to collect Rs 8.50 crore at the domestic box office on Saturday i.e. its second day of release. So far, the film has minted Rs 12.05 crore at the domestic box office.

