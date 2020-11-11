'Dr Jekyll or Mr Hyde': The moody Elon Musk and his wary employees

Elon Musk, as we know him is a man of many ambitions, ambitions which might seem like a fantasy to many. Musk is on a mission to change the fabric of the univers. However, his genius mind is prone to erratic behaviours and major mood swings, which his employees have confirmed to be true.

An in depth piece on Musk in Vanity Fair by Nick Bilton, has explored different facets of his career, the successful ones and the controversial ones. Bilton has said that, "The turn from Musk, savior of the human race, to "What the f*** is wrong with Elon Musk?!" began back in 2018, in what people internally at Tesla and SpaceX refer to as "the Summer of 420," according to two former executives."

Musk's former employee who has worked with him for years said, "The thing about Elon is, that right now, everyone else is finally seeing the way he has always been." He added, "He's being the same Elon he has always been in private." Now, this past year, "he's just being Elon a lot more publicly."

Musk's employees, at SpaceX and Tesla, keep one another abreast of Musk's mood so that they'll know if Dr Jekyll or Mr Hyde is coming into the office that day. "On [SpaceX] launch days, you have everyone at Tesla tuned in to see if the launch is successful, not because we are vested in the rockets, but because it directly impacts Elon's mood for the next few days," the Tesla executive told Bilton. "If there was a failure on a launch, there'd be hell to pay; you didn't want to have a phone call set up with Elon afterward."

On the other hand, if the rocket launch was successful, Musk's inbox would fill with budget requests. The same is true for SpaceX employees when new production numbers are set to be released for Tesla.

Some people close to him hold substances, including alcohol and marijuana, which he's seen obsessing about on social media, culpable for his unpredictable behaviour. Musk has however, denied all such allegations of him doing substance abuse. Tesla recently launched Tesla Tequila, an idea that first erupted in April 2018 when Musk tweeted a photo of himself passed out against a Tesla Model 3 "surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks." In the photo, Musk is holding a cardboard sign that reads "bankwupt."

