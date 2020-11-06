'Teslaquila': Elon Musk has done it! Tesla launches its own Tequila for $250

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk finally delivered his promise to sell "Tesla Tequila", a premium booze with a high price tag of $250 per bottle. It started as an April Fool's prank in 2018, when Musk tweeted that his electric car company was going bankrupt and that he had been found "passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by 'Teslaquila' bottles."

Two years after teasing the idea of 'Teslaquila' in a tweet, Tesla went ahead and officially launched Tesla Tequila with a crazy-looking bottle for $250 on its website, which sold out soon after the start of the order, indicating that the market responded enthusiastically to it.

Also Read: Elon Musk on Tesla's India entry: 'Next year for sure'

The agave-based liquor is currently out of stock on the company's website. As of now, the premium booze is only available in selected US states, including New York, California and Washington, and can only be delivered to states that allow delivery of alcohol.

Also Read: Elon Musk says he and his family won't get a coronavirus vaccine; here' why

"Introducing Tesla Tequila, an exclusive, small-batch premium 100 per cent de agave tequila anejo made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves. Aged for 15 months in French oak barrels and into a hand-blown glass bottle, Tesla Tequila features a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish. Best enjoyed as a sipping tequila," Tesla wrote in the product description on the website.

As per the reports, Tesla had e-filed an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office to trademark "Teslaquila" in 2018.