'There'll be no local population in Bengaluru': Redditor warns city is losing its identity

A Reddit post by a self-identified Kannadiga warning that “there will be no local state population in Bengaluru in the next 10 years” has ignited a fierce online debate over the city’s future, cultural identity, and urban stress.

The post, shared by Reddit user ‘OTGOp’, voiced concern over the city’s rapid demographic shift, suggesting that Bengaluru is losing its local roots amid the constant influx of non-local tech workers.

“As a Kannadiga, I seriously think there will be no local state population in the city in 10 years. This is so concerning,” the post read.

The post quickly gained traction, sparking thousands of views and divisive reactions. Some users echoed the concern, blaming unchecked urbanization and the tech boom for pushing out locals.



“Only the aged local landlords will be left,” one commenter noted. Another lamented, “Brand Bangalore is beyond repair. No clean air, no clean water. It stinks everywhere.”

Others pushed back, arguing that Bengaluru's transformation is part of broader national economic trends. “People move for jobs. That’s the reality. The floating population will vanish if opportunities do,” one user wrote. Another called for a decentralization of economic hubs: “There should have been an act limiting companies in each city.”

The city, once admired for its balanced pace and cultural charm, has faced rising tensions between natives and newcomers. The post touches a nerve at a time when Bengaluru is grappling with overpopulation, infrastructure strain, and a growing identity crisis.