‘City that breaks you one ride at a time...’: Commuters slam Bengaluru’s ‘normalised’ traffic chaos

Bengaluru’s traffic has morphed from a civic issue into a collective trauma. Once hailed as India’s tech hub, the city now tests its workforce daily with gridlocked roads, failing public transport, and a sense of resignation that deepens with every delayed commute.

In Whitefield, Hebbal, and across the Outer Ring Road, travel times defy logic, turning even short trips into grueling ordeals. Infrastructure promises abound, but for many residents, every rush hour feels like a slow unraveling.

Capturing the growing disillusionment, a Reddit user summed up the sentiment bluntly: the Silicon Valley of India is a “city that breaks you one commute at a time.”

“Left office at 6 PM. Got home at 9:15. My house is 12 km away. There was no rain. No protest. No accident. Just Bengaluru being… Bengaluru. The bus that usually covers my route didn’t show up today. Nothing on Tummoc or Namma BMTC, just silence. Waited a while, then gave up and took a different bus hoping to switch mid-way. That one dropped me somewhere in between, and then began the great auto hunt,” the post read.

The post called out ride-hailing inefficiencies and inflated fares: “Namma Yatri? Not a single driver accepted unless I tipped ₹50+. ‘Optional tip’ is the biggest joke in this city. Meter? LOL. Eventually paid more for an auto than I’d pay for an intercity bus. And the worst part? I wasn’t even surprised. Just… drained.”

Frustrated with what they saw as a failure of a tech-driven city to solve basic problems, the user added, “This is supposed to be the startup capital of the country. A city full of people building tools to ‘solve urban problems.’ You'd think basic commuting would be one of the first things we'd figure out. Instead, we’ve normalised this chaos. We expect it. We pad in delays, carry a backup charger, keep an extra water bottle, mentally prep ourselves for war every time we leave work.”

“It’s like the city slowly chips away at you, not with one big failure, but with a thousand little ones every day,” the user wrote. “Still, in some stubborn corner of my brain, I keep thinking maybe someday it’ll get better. Don’t know when. But I want to believe that it will.”

The post struck a chord online.

“Bro at least your office is 12km from ur home, some of us travel 30+ km daily... Commuting is a real pain in the ass with the traffic being so worse... today I was stuck for like 20-30 mins in Hebbal traffic itself because of stupid metro and fly over works... we are screwed up way too badly,” one user commented.

Another shared, “I once left Whitefield at 5:30 and reached home at 10. This was before the metro was a thing. It's insane how this problem has been ongoing for more than a decade now, but all our politicians want to do is dhudh thindu dhappa agokey.”

A third vented, “Commute is shit, horrible bosses, pathetic mood all the time. I have simply decided the following — I give it two years to put up with this shit, save / invest as much money as I can, slowly start relocating closer to my native or move to a smaller city like Mysore... I am needed for my family, I can not be a statistic on people dying prematurely due to stress.”