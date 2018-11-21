Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's reception pictures could leave you in awe!

The much-awaited reception of the newly-wed couple of the Bollywood, Deepika and Ranveer Singh, left everyone in awe when they appeared for a photo-op in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Deepika looked gorgeous in her gold saree while Ranveer complemented her attire. Designer Sabyasachi styled Deepika Padukone for the wedding reception. The designer confirmed that her mother Ujjala Padukone gifted the saree to the actor.

The couple tied the knot on November 14 as per Konkani rituals followed by another round of vows on November 15 as per Sindhi customs.

Following the couple's wedding in Lake Como, Deepika and Ranveer shared pictures from the wedding ceremony. Wishes poured in from every corner as members of the film industry and the couple's fans took to social media to congratulate the newlyweds.

In their, Konkani-style wedding, Deepika was dressed in a red and gold Sabyasachi saree, while Ranveer wore a white kurta. Ranveer's post was of the couple's Sindhi wedding. He can be seen wearing a red Kanjeevaram sherwani with intricate threadwork. Deepika wore a red and gold lehenga. Her jewellery along with the red chura and kaliras especially complemented the attire.

Ranveer Singh's stylist Nitasha Gaurav had even shared the photos and wrote, "Presenting the newly minted Mrs & Mr Ranveer Singh Bhavnani!! In the words of Mr Bhavnani Sr today, yeh deewani toh Bhavnani ho gayi!"