This 7 ft-6 inches tall Pakistani cricketer aims to be world's tallest bowler

Pakistan has a track record of producing talented fast bowlers, be it Wasim Akram or the 7 feet 1 inch tall Muhammad Irfan. Looks like Muhammad Irfan's record as the world's tallest bowler is about to be broken by 21-year old Mudassir Gujjar.

Mudassir Gujjar, who comes from Lahore and is part of the Lahore Qalandars development programme in PSL, is 7 feet 6 inches tall. Gujjar was born to parents with normal height- his father Hashim Mohammad is 5 feet 6 inches tall whereas his mother Parveen is 5 feet 3 inches tall.

A Daily Mail report quotes Gujjar as saying, "I was the tallest child in the school and in the neighbourhood. I was already six-foot-tall when I was ten and by the time I was in high school, I was above seven-feet tall." His parents, however, grew worried because of his height and the troubles he would have to face because of such a gigantic height.

Doctors said that Gujjar had hormonal difficulties that led to a spurt in growth. Due to his gigantic height, he also faced bullying and name calling at school.

Despite all the bullying and name calling at school, he is only looking at the positive side of things. He thinks his height is a blessing since he can run faster and be the fastest bowler. He further told Daily Mail, "I started training seven months ago to become a bowler but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a pause. I hope one day I will be the tallest bowler in the world."