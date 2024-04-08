'This city is so underrated, in terms of everything. Less traffic and safe': Founder's preference of Hyderabad over Mumbai and Bengaluru goes viral

A list of reasons why a startup founder prefers Hyderabad over other major cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru has gone viral on social media. Shweta Kukreja, the founder of The Marketing Anatomy, shared her insights, mentioning that she has lived in Hyderabad for a year. She believes that Hyderabad is underrated and excels in various aspects.

"Lived in Hyderabad for a year and I would, any day, choose Hyderabad over Bangalore and Mumbai," she wrote on X. "This city is so underrated, in terms of everything. Less traffic (comparatively), ORR Road for airport (bestest), greenery (literally everywhere), aesthetics (unreal), food... Need to hype this city up!"

Responding to a question about safety, Kukreja stated, "Yes, Hyderabad is safe. I've been out till 2-3 am sometimes, and it's quite safe in that regard. However, safety can vary depending on your location."

Several users cautioned against hyping Hyderabad to prevent it from becoming overpopulated and encountering issues similar to Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru.

"Please do not hype it up. Do not want it to turn into the next Bengaluru or Mumbai," a user wrote, while another commented, "We hyped Pune and it's so messed up! Don’t hype! Say Hyderabad is average or mediocre!" "

However, there were also some individuals who disagreed with this perspective.

"Always felt Hyderabad little hotter compared to Bengaluru but looks like now even bengaluru is suffering from heat wave.... Mumbai have that sticky heat unbearable at day time...," a user commented. Another one said, "Lived in Hyderabad for eight years. Ran away within a week after resigning big MNC job. One of the reason was the city and its isolation from entire world. No one passes through, for a north indian, except if Hyd is destination for work purposes. Nothing to see around."

"Lived for six years in Hyderabad, moved to Bengaluru. Hyderabad outside Gachibowli is still a tier 2 city. Professional life is a bit on the laid-back side. Limited hangout options within or near the city. No good libraries. Bengaluru is more cosmopolitan with fast-paced life, great libraries, and weekend getaways," a user commented.