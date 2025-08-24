‘This country is not fixable’: NRI's viral post on regrets of moving back to India triggers debate

A Reddit user’s brutally honest post on the “dark side” of returning to India has struck a chord with many in the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) community, reigniting an online conversation about the harsh realities faced by those who choose to move back after years abroad.

Titled “Regrets of Moving Back to India – The Dark Side (Truth) Nobody Warns You About,” the user recounted personal experiences of frustration, disillusionment, and financial missteps since their return, drawing a strong response from fellow expats and returnees.

From surviving a COVID ICU scare in 2021 — where they were told they might not make it unless another patient passed away — to lamenting the $1.6 million lost by selling a US home too early, the post highlights the unpredictability of healthcare and financial planning in India.

“Every commute feels like a game of survival,” the user wrote, describing the traffic chaos. “Even 10km can take 1-1.5 hours.”

The post lists grievances across infrastructure, corruption, real estate scams, and quality-of-life concerns ranging from adulterated food to rising pollution and unchecked drug problems. It also touches on systemic issues like the education and medical “mafias,” and a general absence of accountability in public life.

Commenters echoed similar sentiments. “I try to find more positivity and keep myself happy. Unfortunately, I am breaking down inside too. This country is not fixable,” one wrote.

Another user noted, “If you are trying to explain this to anyone who has never lived outside India, it’s a waste of time… Until poverty, population and corruption are addressed, the problems you mention are a byproduct.”

While the original author acknowledged that India has its charms—like affordability, family, and cultural connection — they warned that those used to structured systems may struggle to adapt. “I don’t say this to insult the country,” the post concluded. “Too often we only highlight the positives of ‘coming back home’ and gloss over the everyday realities.”

The post has since gone viral on Reddit, resonating with many who face a similar emotional tug-of-war between belonging and burnout.