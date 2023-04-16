This country is paying ‘lonely young people’ $500 a month to re-enter society

Loneliness can be quite detrimental to a person and it can actually affect one in so many ways that one cannot even think about it. The South Korean government has recognised that some of their country's youth seem to be completely cut off from the world and it is now ready to pay them to “re-enter society,” reported CNN.

In order to support the youth’s “psychological and emotional stability and healthy growth,” the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family has decided to give 650,000 Korean won (about $500) per month to isolated social recluses.

Citing the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs, the ministry’s report showed that almost 3.1 per cent of Koreans aged 19 to 39 are “reclusive lonely young people,” defined as living in a “limited space, in a state of being disconnected from the outside for more than a certain period of time, and have noticeable difficulty in living a normal life.”

According to the ministry, this equates to approximately 338,000 people across the country, with 40 per cent beginning their isolation during adolescence. The primary reasons for this include financial hardship, mental illness, family problems or health challenges.

The new measures especially target young people as part of the larger Youth Welfare Support Act, which aims to support persons who are highly removed from society, as well as youths who are at risk of delinquency and do not have a guardian or school protection.

The monthly allowance will be made accessible to isolated, lonely young people aged 9 to 24 who reside in households making less than the typical monthly income for a household of four in South Korea, which is approximately 5.4 million won ($4,165). The young people can apply for the programme at a nearby administrative welfare centre; they can also apply on behalf of their guardians, counsellors, or teachers.

“Reclusive youths can have slower physical growth due to irregular living and unbalanced nutrition, and are likely to face mental difficulties such as depression due to loss of social roles and delayed adaptation,” the ministry said.

The report further highlighted many case studies to show the aftereffects of loneliness. It also included future proposals for additional action, including giving local governments guidance, strengthening early warning systems and social safety nets for adolescents, and collaborating more closely with youth welfare facilities like shelters or treatment facilities.

Also Read: 'A historic first': Harbhajan Singh, Sourav Ganguly react as Arjun Tendulkar makes IPL debut in MI vs KKR