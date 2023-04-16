'A historic first': Harbhajan Singh, Sourav Ganguly react as Arjun Tendulkar makes IPL debut in MI vs KKR

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar, made his much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) debut as he was picked in the Mumbai Indians (MI) playing XI for their crucial IPL 2023 game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today.

Arjun Tendulkar was first bought by MI at the IPL 2021 auction, however, he managed to make his IPL debut only two years later. With this, the 23-year-old managed to create a historic record, with him and Sachin Tendulkar becoming the first father-son duo to feature for the same franchise in IPL history.

On Sunday, Arjun Tendulkar's debut in MI vs KKR was celebrated across the world of cricket.

"Good luck Arjun Tendulkar .. what a proud moment for paji and family and for us as well @sachin_rt. Have seen him growing up with this dream of wearing @mipaltan jersey .. Go well Arjun," Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

"So happy to see Arjun play for mumbai.. The champion dad must be so proud.. wish him all the best @sachin_rt," wrote Sourav Ganguly.

"Father and Son turning out for the same franchise 10 years on. A historic first in the IPL. Good luck Arjun Tendulkar," Irfan Pathan added.

MI stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss on Sunday and opted to field first in the Indian Premier League against KKR at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Sunday.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

