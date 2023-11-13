'This Diwali not going to be same': Raymond's Gautam Singhania announces separation from wife Nawaz Modi Singhania

Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Ltd., on Monday announced he and his wife Nawaz Modi Singhania are parting ways after 32 years of marriage.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Singhania wrote that Diwali is not going to be the same for him this year. He further said that they grew together as parents and were always a source of strength to each other.

"This Diwali is not going to be the same as many in the past. 32 years of being together as a couple, growing as parents and always being a source of strength to each other... we traversed with commitment, resolve, faith as along came the two most beautiful additions of our lives," the Raymond Chairman and Managing Director said in a note posted on X.

Gautam Singhania said that the couple will now pursue different paths from hereon. He also said that the two will co-parent their daughters Niharika and Nisa Singhania.

Also WATCH: Bhavish Aggarwal, wife attend Ayodhya Deepotsav, Harsh Goenka on IND vs NED match, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai's Diwali wishes, Vijay Shekhar Sharma keen to find stubble burning solution: India Inc on X

"It is my belief that Nawaz and I will pursue different paths from here on... I am parting ways with her while we will continue to do what is the best for our two precious diamonds Niharika and Nisa," the post read.

Singhania further said that there has been a lot of rumour mongering and gossip around his family "fanned by 'not so well wishers'." He also urged internet users to respect this decision of the couple and give them space to settle all aspects of their relationship.