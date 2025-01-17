This is how much Ankur Warikoo earned in 2024: Influencer reveals income from YouTube, Instagram & 5 other streams

Entrepreneur, author, and content creator Ankur Warikoo recently shared insights into his business ventures and income streams for 2024 in a detailed post on social media platform X. Warikoo, known for his expertise in entrepreneurship and personal finance, operates under Zaan WebVeda Private Limited, a holding company co-owned with his wife.

In his post, Warikoo clarified that the figures he presented reflect revenue rather than personal salary. He explained the structure of his company, which comprises three distinct business units: Brand Warikoo, focused on his personal brand and content creation; WebVeda, dedicated to educational content; and an investing unit that reinvests profits into other ventures.

Warikoo's content business, Brand Warikoo, stands out as the cornerstone of his operations, boasting an impressive digital presence across various platforms. His combined following exceeds 14.8 million, although there is some overlap among audiences.

According to the data, YouTube is Warikoo's largest platform, with 6.58 million followers. This includes 5.88 million followers for his personal finance content, alongside smaller audiences for his shorts, career-related content, and podcasts. Instagram follows with 3.71 million followers, while LinkedIn has 2.41 million. Other platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Threads contribute between 565,000 and 673,638 followers each, with newsletters and WhatsApp channels adding over 280,000 followers combined.

In discussing his revenue for 2024, Warikoo revealed that his businesses generated a total of Rs. 16.84 crore (approximately USD 2 million) from various income streams. This includes Rs. 2.38 crore (USD 280,000) from speaking engagements, Rs. 1.65 crore (USD 200,000) from book royalties, and Rs. 2.76 crore (USD 325,000) from brand collaborations and endorsements. His education platform, WebVeda, contributed a substantial Rs. 9.56 crore (USD 1.1 million).

3. Investing (the company's… pic.twitter.com/0A6kRWThgf — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) January 17, 2025

Reflecting on his earnings, Warikoo expressed gratitude, stating, “It is insane that I can earn this much for something that I love doing.” However, he emphasized that these figures represent gross revenue, with actual profits ranging between 20-25% after accounting for expenses such as team salaries and marketing.