This may interest Indian doctors! UK plans to introduce fast-track visa for medical personnel

The UK government on Friday has confirmed its plan to introduce a new kind of visa for qualified doctors as well as nurses from other countries, including India. The move is to increase workforce in a state-funded National Health Service (NHS).

Newly-elected Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson had made references to so-called NHS visa on the election campaign, which was confirmed as part of the Queen's speech in their Parliament on December 19.

Johnson had pledge to introduce an Australian-style points-based immigration system to attract the 'brightest and best' from around the world.

"Steps will be taken to grow and support the National Health Service's workforce and a new visa will ensure qualified doctors, nurses and health professionals have fast-track entry to the United Kingdom," Queen Elizabeth II said in her speech.

"A modern, fair, points-based immigration system will welcome skilled workers from across the world to contribute to the United Kingdom's economy, communities and public services," the Queen added.

The British government has claimed that the new visa and immigration system would be in place post-Brexit.

Under its 'NHS People Plan', qualified doctors, nurses and allied health professionals who have been trained to a recognised standard, will be offered fast-track entry, reduced visa fees and dedicated support to come to the UK.

