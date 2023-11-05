This time, cops are real! Mumbai Police file FIR after Uorfi Javed's fake arrest video

The Mumbai Police registered a criminal case against fashion influencer Uorfi Javed on Saturday after she made a video of her "fake arrest" and posted it on social media. The video went viral on social media, instantly raising the question of whether the reality show star actually got attested by the Mumbai Police.

In the posted video, it can be seen that two women dressed as police officers arrest Uorfi supposedly for wearing controversial outfits. The video instantly went viral. So much so that it even caught the attention of Mumbai Police, who released a statement saying, “One can’t violate law of the land, for cheap publicity.”

The official Instagram page of the Mumbai Police shared a screenshot from Uorfi’s viral video and wrote, “One Can’t Violate Law Of The Land, For Cheap Publicity! A viral video of a woman being allegedly arrested by Mumbai Police, in a case of obscenity is not true – insignia and uniform has been misused.”

“However, a criminal case has been registered against those involved in the misleading video, at Oshiwara Pstn under sections 171, 419, 500, 34 IPC. While further investigation is on, the fake inspector is under arrest & the vehicle has been seized too. #RealityCheck,” they added.

A day before the action came, Uorfi had taken to her Instagram page and clarified that the whole act was part of a campaign. “Arrested by the fashion police for my fierce fashion game, but nothing can stop me! Excited to announce FREAKIN’ UORFICATION my collection launch with @Freakinsindia.”

She also shared a picture on Instagram stories and wrote, “Arrested by the fashion police. Guys this was a campaign for a shoot,” she said.

Uorfi frequently makes headlines for her fashion choices. After becoming famous for her TV parts, Uorfi appeared on Bigg Boss OTT which further boosted her popularity.