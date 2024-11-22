'Those who can't afford to pay my friend...': Anupam Mittal's quip on Zomato CEO's 'Rs 20 lakh chief of staff job posting'

Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, ignited a firestorm on social media with an unconventional job posting for a Chief of Staff role. Candidates were asked to donate Rs 20 lakh to Feeding India and work without a salary for the first year, which quickly drew criticism for its unusual stipulations.

The announcement elicited widespread backlash, with many users condemning the elitist nature of the requirements. Humorous commentary from industry figures added to the discourse, notably Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal.

He took to LinkedIn, playfully inviting applicants who couldn’t afford the Rs 20 lakh to apply for his own “Chief of What?” position, humorously tasking candidates with defining their own responsibilities.

Mittal wrote, "All those who can't afford to pay my friend Deepi 20 lacs, pls send me your application. I am looking for a Chief of Staff too 💪 although I don't know exactly what one does, I figure it can be your first assignment. I want 🫵 but you must be willing to do the following -

- Accept compensation from Day 1 > this requirement is negotiable 😇

- Send in your resume (ab tak kuch nahin phoda toh aagey kya hi 🤷♂️)

- Describe the role and the value so I can prep interview questions

- Go through our HR team coz I don't get paid to screen candidates

- Carry the title of ChiefOfWhat? for 6 months (the thick-skin test)"

Mittal’s post provoked mixed reactions; while some found it amusing, others criticised it as an attention-seeking manoeuvre. One commenter suggested Goyal would feel the sting of the backlash, to which Mittal responded, noting Goyal’s capacity for humour.

Deepinder Goyal's post

Among the requirements outlined by Goyal were conditions that candidates "accept compensation from Day 1," detail their potential role and value, go through the screening process with the HR team and hold the temporary title of "Chief-Of-What?" for the first six months.

In the face of criticism, Goyal clarified that the Rs 20 lakh donation was primarily intended as a gauge of motivation among applicants. He also highlighted that despite the uproar, the post attracted over 18,000 applications, demonstrating significant interest in the role.

The job advertisement, initially posted on Wednesday, described the ideal candidate as possessing "hunger," "empathy," and "common sense" while emphasising that no prior experience was necessary. Despite the lack of a salary, Zomato committed to donating Rs 50 lakh to a charity of the chosen candidate's preference—an amount typical for the position.