Tirupati temple trust reveals 10.3 ton gold, FDs worth Rs 5,300 cr and Rs 15,938 cr cash as its assets

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) which runs the Tirumala temple, declared the list of its assets including fixed deposits and gold deposits. The trust, in a white paper release, said that it has 10.3 tonnes of gold deposits, fixed deposits in nationalised banks worth more than Rs 5,300 crore and Rs 15,938 crore in cash with total assets worth Rs 2.26 lakh crore.

The temple authorities also declared that its current trust board has strengthened its investment guidelines since 2019. They added that the surplus amounts are invested in scheduled banks.

The temple trust also denied social media reports that TTD had decided to invest surplus funds in the securities and bonds of the Andhra Pradesh government false and incorrect.

TTD, in a press release, said, “Devotees of Srivari are requested not to believe such conspiratorial false propaganda. Cash and gold deposits made by TTD in various banks are done in a transparent manner.”

As per TTD guidelines, quotations were invited from scheduled banks with the highest credit ratings for gold deposits and banks facing prompt corrective action (PCA) by the RBI were not invited at all.

TTD had 7339.74 tons of gold deposit in 2019 and 2.9 tons were added in the last three years. The report also added that the temple assets include 960 properties spread over 7,123 acres across the nation.

The report further revealed that all gold donations of Srivari Hundi were sent to the government mint under a 12-year ling gold depositable monetisation scheme. And all donations received by a bank are deposited in the same bank. The coins of parakamani collected by any bank were also deposited in the same bank.