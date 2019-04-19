TN HSC Result 2019 declared: Here's how you can check result at tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Board has declared Class 12 results today. Students can check their results at tnresults.nic.in. Candidates can also visit the following websites for the result updates, www.dge1.tn.nic.in and www.dge2.tn.nic.in. As per reports, a total of 1,281 schools in the Tamil Nadu state have reported 100% results. Tiruppur district topped among all the districts with a pass percentage of 95.37%. It is followed by Erode district (95.23%) and Perambalur district (95.15%). Girls have outshined boys in the TN HSC Results 2019, with 93.64% of them clearing the exam. Among boys, 88.57% of them were able to clear the Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 exams.

The overall pass percentage in the Tamil Nadu HSC results has been recorded at 91.3 per cent. The examination was conducted from March 1, 2019, to March 19, 2019. Now the students can apply for answer scripts and retotalling of their marks through their schools. The registration process for the same will be available from April 22 to April 24, 2019.

Here's how you can download your result:

Step-1: Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Exams at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the link 'TN HSC Result 2019'.

Step-3: You will be navigated to a new page where you will be asked to enter your roll number.

Step-4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step-5: Download the result for future references.

TN HSC Result 2019 is available on both Playstore and App Stores of Android and Apple platforms, respectively. Candidates can also check their Tamil Nadu 12th Result on the respective applications.

