AP Inter Results 2019 LIVE Updates: BIEAP has declared results, more than 9 thousand students score 10 CGPA

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will announce the Andhra Pradesh (AP) Intermediate result at 11 AM today. The AP Inter Ist and IInd year result for the year 2019 will be declared on the official website of BIEAP (bieap.gov.in). As per reports, the results will be announced in the conference hall, room no 209, Block 3 AP Secretariat in Amravathi in Andhra Pradesh. The results also be checked online on the official websites of AP Board -- results.cgg.gov.in , tsbie.cgg.gov.in. A number of private portals will also be publishing the results including examresults, goresults, manabadi, etc.

Here's how you can check your results on the official website of BIEAP:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the board, bieap.gov.in.

Step-2: On the homepage, click on the link of AP Inter Ist and IInd year result 2019.

Step-3: Once the link is opened, enter your roll number.

Step-4: Once you've entered your roll number, click Submit.

Step-5: After you've submitted, the results will be displayed on screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

Catch all the live updates of Andhra Pradesh Inter Results 2019 at BusinessToday.In LIVE Blog

12:35 PM: The government schools in Vizianagaram have recorded a total pass percentage of 77% and hence topped in AP Intermediate Results 2019. On the other hand, the government colleges in Chittoor have secured a total pass percentage of 70%.The government schools in Kurnool, Prakasam district is 69%.

12:20 PM: As per reports, more than 9 thousand students have scored 10 CGPA. As many as 99,857 students have scored 9 CGPA. The number of students for other grade points are:

8 CGPA: 73,000 students

7 CGPA: 62,376 students

6 CGPA: 44,394 students

5 CGPA: 17,779 students

4 CGPA: 2,450 students

11:45 AM: As per reports, Chittoor district's pass percentage is 76%, the pass percentage of Nellore, West Godavari and Guntur district is 74%.

11:40 AM: Pass Percentage AP Inter exam 2019:

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate (Vocational)- 69%

Overall pass percentage (general)- 72%

11:35 AM: AP Inter result 2019: Reportedly, nearly 3.3 lakh students have failed to pass the Manabadi AP Intermediate exam in the state.

11:30 AM: As per reports, Krishna District has performed better as compared to other districts with 89% pass percentage.

11:20 AM: This year, girls have outshined boys in the Manabadi AP Intermediate exam 2019.

11:15 AM: The students can calculate their percentage by the following formula- CGPA*10.

11:10 AM: 72% students have passed in AP Inter 2nd year exam. Total 6.3 lakh students have passed in the AP Inter exams, reported NDTV.

11:05 AM: The BIEAP has declared the results of AP Inter Ist and 2nd year at their official website.

11:00 AM: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will announce the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year Results 2019 shortly on their official website.

10:50 AM: About BIEAP-TheBIEAP was established in 1971, to regulate and supervise the system of Intermediate education in the state of Andhra Pradesh and to specify the courses of study and matters connected there with. Andhra Pradesh is the first state in the country which adopted the 10+2+3 pattern of education.

10:40 AM: The AP results 2019 are expected to be announced by Hon'ble Secretary, BIE, AP Smt. B. Udaya Lakshmi, IAS.

10:30 AM: Results of 2018- Last year, the AP Intermediate 1st year results were declared on Friday, April 13 by the HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao at YVS Murthy Auditorium in Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. Reportedly, the pass percentage of boys stood at 57 per cent whereas the percentage for girls was recorded at 67%. As per reports, over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the examinations.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Alliance University Ranks 42 Across the Country in the NIRF 2019 Rankings by the Ministry of Human Resource Development

Also read: This Chennai-based start-up is trying to reform pre-school experience