TNDTE April Result 2019: Tamil Nadu DoTE to declare Diploma results soon, here's all you need to know

The Tamil Nadu Department of Technical Education (TNDTE) is likely to declare TNDTE April results 2019 soon. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE ) will release the results of 2nd, 4th and 6th semester on its official website- tndte.gov.in. The candidates, however, can also check their scores on intradote.tn.nic.in, apart from the official website.

TNDTE conducts diploma exams twice a year. For odd semesters, the exams are conducted in the month of October/November and for even semesters; the examinations are conducted in the month of March/April. The results for even semesters are usually released in the first week of June.

The students are advised to keep their admit cards ready in order to avoid any hassles.

Here's how to check your TNDTE April Result 2019, once it is declared:

Step-1: Visit the official website of TNDTE.

Step-2: Click on the link which says 'Diploma Result 2019- April'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your details like name and roll number.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: TNDTE April Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

In Tamil Nadu, polytechnic institutes will re-open on June 17, after the summer vacations and the 1 year full-time and part-time classes will commence from June 24, 2019.

