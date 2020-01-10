TNDTE Diploma Results out: Here's how to check score

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu has released the TNDTE Diploma 2019 results on its official website. The TNDTE official website is currently down as it faces some technical slag, as per media reports. As a result, the students are unable to check their results. The problem has been brought into the notice of the concerned authorities and it is likely to be resolved soon.

To check TNDTE diploma result 2019, the candidates need to follow the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: tndte.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link for TNDTE Diploma Oct results

Step 3: As soon as the new ppage opens, enter all the required details

Step 4: Verify and submit the details on the official website

Step 5: Your results will appear. Download the results in a PDF format and keep a printout for future use

