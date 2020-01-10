TNDTE Diploma Results out: Here's how to check score

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu has released the TNDTE Diploma 2019 results on its official website. The TNDTE official website is currently down as it faces some technical slag, as per media reports. As a result, the students are unable to check their results. The problem has been brought into the notice of the concerned authorities and it is likely to be resolved soon.
To check TNDTE diploma result 2019, the candidates need to follow the following steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website: tndte.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the direct link for TNDTE Diploma Oct results
Step 3: As soon as the new ppage opens, enter all the required details
Step 4: Verify and submit the details on the official website
Step 5: Your results will appear. Download the results in a PDF format and keep a printout for future use
Also read: More unemployed committed suicide in '17, '18 than farmers; highest in four years
Also read: Internet shutdown in Kashmir unconstitutional: SC
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today