'To Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring!': Sachin Tendulkar gifts signed bat to Para Cricketer Amir Lone

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar fulfilled his promise to meet Para cricketer Amir Hussain Lone on his visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Tendulkar invited Lone to his hotel room, gifted him a signed bat, and posted a video of their interaction on his social media handle with a heartfelt caption.

“To Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring! It was a pleasure meeting you,” Tendulkar posted on X.

To Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring!



The two discussed Lone's journey, with the Para cricketer expressing that Tendulkar is his inspiration.

Tendulkar also met Lone's family, taking photos with them. Lone, who hails from the village of Waghama in Bijbehara, lost both hands in a tragic accident at his father's mill when he was eight.

However, he defied all odds to become a professional cricketer and has been showcasing his talent on the cricket field since 2013. He is currently the captain of the Jammu and Kashmir Para cricket team.

Tendulkar, who is enjoying a family trip to Jammu and Kashmir, is the highest run-scorer in international cricket, with 34,357 runs to his credit.

He holds several records, including being the first player to score a double century in an ODI and the only player to score 100 hundreds across formats.

He was a key player in India's 2011 Cricket World Cup victory and has received numerous awards, including the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Tendulkar's legacy extends to records like the most runs in a calendar year (1,894 in ODIs) and participating in the highest number of Test (200) and ODI matches (463).