'Too much money?': Mumbai woman buys mini bag worth Rs 27 lakh for lipstick, sparks online frenzy

A heartwarming video of a Mumbai mother and daughter shopping for a mini Kelly bag has taken social media by storm. The mom is seen expressing her desire to gift her daughter a luxury bag for her honeymoon.

“Would you pay £26,000 for a bag to carry lipstick?” asked a company dealing in pre-owned luxury bags in an Instagram post accompanying the viral clip.

In the video, the duo visits a store to browse the iconic Hermes Kelly bag. While the mother suggests choosing a larger version, the daughter confidently opts for the smaller one, explaining her preference: she wants something chic and compact to “carry her lipstick” during her honeymoon.

The store owner presents them with a variety of options, including bags in tan, white, black, and blue. After carefully examining each one, the daughter ultimately chooses the white bag.

The luxury page shared the video with a thought-provoking caption: “Would you spend £26,000 on a bag just to carry lipstick?”

Social Media Buzz

The video generated over two million views and sparked heated debates across social platforms. While some criticized the opulence and questioned the rationale behind such an expensive purchase, others defended it as a matter of personal choice and privilege.

One user voiced astonishment, saying, “£26,000 would pay for a wedding. Some people have too much money. I love the bags, but thousands for a handbag is unbelievable."

Another commenter questioned the priorities: “I would have put that kind of money for her future home or something else than a bag."

Others shared similar sentiments, writing, “Real Madness! Too much money," and “Middle-class families would get a complete marriage with that amount."

Others, however, acknowledged the craftsmanship of the bag while recognizing its high price tag. One viewer commented, “They are beautiful bags, and I watch all the time, but I could never afford one of these. And if I could, I probably wouldn’t spend it on a bag."

The video continues to spark debates about luxury spending, with viewers divided over the balance between extravagance and practicality.