'Toxic relationship with a city': Viral post on social media echoes Bengaluru's growing urban woes

A viral Reddit post by a long-time Bengaluru resident has struck a chord with thousands online, sparking widespread debate about the city’s livability amidst rapid urban growth, spiraling infrastructure issues, and rising living costs.

Posted under the title “Is Bengaluru becoming unlivable or are we just burnt out?”, the user, who has lived in the city for nine years, painted a vivid picture of the daily challenges residents face. “I came here for the weather, the tech scene, and that promise of better quality of life,” the post reads. “But lately, it feels like we’re all just surviving.”

The post, equal parts lament and love letter, catalogs the strain of navigating life in India’s Silicon Valley: three-hour commutes to cover just 12 kilometers, ₹30,000+ rents for cramped 1BHK apartments with no parking, and the exasperation of toggling between multiple ride-hailing apps — often in vain.

Adding to the woes, the user cited erratic rains, clogged drains, and autorickshaws that “reject more people than dating apps.” Yet, despite the growing list of grievances, the user ended on a bittersweet note: *“Don’t get me wrong, I love this city. But lately, it’s been feeling like a toxic relationship — high highs and very low lows.”*

A city-wide echo

The post quickly drew support from hundreds of fellow residents and former Bengalureans, who chimed in with similar experiences.

“It’s not just you,” one user wrote. “I moved here for a job and now feel trapped by the very things that brought me in.” Another said, “The traffic is soul-crushing. I spend more time commuting than with my family.”

A former resident shared, “I shifted to Hyderabad last year and the difference in daily stress is unbelievable.” Others pointed out how Bengaluru’s once-magnetic appeal is now battling severe growing pains. “Bengaluru was magical a decade ago. Now it feels like it’s bursting at the seams,” wrote another commenter.

Despite the frustration, a few found reasons to stay. “It’s the weather that still keeps me going. I travel often and Bengaluru still feels like home despite everything.”